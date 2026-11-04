Small Precautions

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Stephen Sachs's avatar
Stephen Sachs
7h

Very good summary and very plausible considering what is happening nationally. The wounds will be deep but it is a long way to the permanent realignment which either party wants to claim.

The key is execution. Can the D’s execute change beyond litigation and investigations? Can they bring pragmatism in synthesis with progressive goals which is popular to both bases? Can they govern?

We keep seeing the back and forth for a reason- neither party can buck the base to bring enduring coalitions. Let’s see how the parties take the outcome and address it.

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PAtwater's avatar
PAtwater
5h

Yeah and the national republicans could very well consolidate into just the know nothings as the last of the reaganites have gotten thoroughly purged. The dems are becoming a bit of an indigo blob with some spice with abundance and dsa dynamics

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