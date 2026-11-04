So in the end it was a tsunami. The polls had been predicting a big win for the Dems, and in the end, they were pretty accurate — if anything slightly underestimating the favorability of the environment for Democrats. Democrats took both chambers of Congress, flipped governorships from Georgia to Iowa, and in some places pulled off things that haven’t been done in a century and a half: Mississippi appears to have elected a black person to a statewide office for the first time since Reconstruction, albeit by the slimmest of possible margins. After Trump claimed two years ago (falsely) to have achieved an epic landslide, the Democrats actually did so last night.

And so, inevitably, the commentary has settled on its favorite word: realignment, realignment, realignment.

We’ve all heard that word before. Pundits reached for it in 2008, when Obama’s coalition was supposed to deliver an “emerging Democratic majority” for a generation. That lasted less than two years, as the Tea Party swept the field in 2010. They reached for it again in 2016, when Donald Trump broke “the Blue Wall” — and again, the supposed realignment lasted exactly until the next midterm. Realignment is the word commentators use when they want to seem portentous, to claim we are living through significant times (meaning that we should spend more time reading them). My default is skepticism.

But I do wonder whether, in fact, this time might really be the real deal, for three interrelated reasons.

The first reason has to do with historical periodicity. Realigning elections, after all, do happen. Political scientists and historians debate this question ad nauseam, but the canonical list runs something like: 1800 (Jefferson’s revolution), 1828 (Jacksonian democracy), 1860 (Lincoln’s Republicans), 1896 (McKinley’s industrial order), 1932 (FDR’s New Deal) and 1980 (Reagan’s fusionist-conservative coalition). The intervals cluster around thirty to forty years. By that cadence, we’re overdue: 1980 was forty-six years ago. The coalitions that arranged themselves under Reagan have been fraying since the global financial crisis, with educational attainment rather than wealth the primary sorting factor and culture war issues driving a fervency that holds the parties together more based on mutual loathing than shared purpose. The demand side is there too: Americans are deeply unhappy with both parties; self-proclaimed independents outnumber partisans, wrong-track numbers stay stubbornly high, and the share of voters who say they want a third party keeps climbing.

Overdue plus dissatisfied is the precondition for realignment. Trump could have done it (2016 would have been right on schedule), but he seems to have blown it. As I argue in a forthcoming book, Trump’s world-historical role seems likely to have been merely the undertaker of the old order rather than the founder of something new — he’s turned out to be both too institutionally incompetent and too fixated on personal enrichment to institutionalize a new order that reaches beyond himself. It seems highly unlikely to me that MAGA will outlive his own feral charisma.

But here’s the thing: What if this overdue realignment, to the extent there is one, is not so much a national phenomenon, but in fact something happening in the first instance mainly in a single state?

For understandable reasons, much of the national attention in this election cycle went to the Texas Senate race. James Talarico, a seminarian who talks about faith without flinching and a former schoolteacher who speaks compellingly about healthcare and public schools, is the most gifted Democratic communicator the state has produced since Ann Richards. His opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is a taciturn and unpleasant-looking man who somehow managed to win the the Republican gubernatorial primary against the milquetoast incumbent John Cornyn despite multiple criminal indictments, getting impeached by his own party, and being sued by his wife for divorce on biblical grounds. The contrast in character between the two men couldn’t have been starker, and everyone was gearing up to narrate Talarico’s win as a morality play about charisma and decency beating weirdness and nastiness.

That reading missed what was actually happening in Texas. Talarico didn’t win alone. Though no Democrat had won a statewide race since 1994, Democrats last night swept every statewide race on the ballot. Gina Hinojosa unseated Greg Abbott in the Governor’s race. Vikki Goodwin, a state representative most Texans didn’t know from Adam, beat incumbent Dan Patrick for lieutenant governor. Nathan Johnson took attorney general. Sarah Eckhardt took comptroller. Democrats also won the railroad commission and the agriculture commissioner’s office, as well as all four of the State Supreme Court seats, in an instant cutting the GOP’s majority from 9-0 to 5-4. They won every race by comfortable margins of 4-8%. While Talarico ran a couple points ahead of the Democratic ticket as a whole, candidate quality mattered only at the margin.

From this angle, Hinojosa beating Abbott is arguably much more significant than Talarico beating Paxton. Paxton was a uniquely damaged and odious candidate. Abbott wasn’t. He was a three-term incumbent who’d won every previous race by double digits. He entered the election with $100m in the bank, and outspent his opponent nearly eight to one ($281m to $36.8m). And the GOP considered his record on border security its strongest suit. The lesson here is that it was the Republican Party that lost, and I mean: BIGTIME. Across the state, in every race, the Democrats surged and the GOP collapsed.

That supports a narrower and more plausible claim about Texas realignment than the grander claim of a national realignment. Texas has been trending purple for two decades. First the urban cores went blue, then the suburbs around Dallas, Houston, and Austin, and Republican statewide margins shrank from the high teens to single digits by 2018 and 2020. Trump’s 2024 surge among Latino voters in the Rio Grande Valley looked to some like it might reverse the trend. Now it looks more like it may have been the proverbial “dead cat bounce.”

As a Californian, I recognize a pattern here. The birthplace of Reaganism had been trending blue for most of the years I was growing up, in the 1970s and 1980s, and by the early 1990s, it looked like the Democrats might finally be ready to break through from purple-ish toward fully blue, as the Democratic candidate, Kathleen Brown, sought to unseat governor Pete Wilson. In response, Wilson decided to shore up his reelection prospects by sponsoring Proposition 187, which sought to bar undocumented immigrants from public services. The deeply racist campaign did manage to win Wilson that final election (Brown was also uninspiring), but the long-term political cost to the GOP was catastrophic. Latino voters, many of them new citizens, began to register and vote Democratic in numbers that never receded, and over the next decade California went from Reagan country to a place where Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2006.

My thesis is that ICE’s brutal enforcement mechanisms, conducted via unabashed anti-Latino racial profiling (so-called Kavanaugh stops), and Abbott’s own Operation Lone Star border militarization scheme may now have done to Texas Latinos what Prop 187 did to California Latinos a generation ago: shifted them decisively against the GOP. Two years of enforcement operations at worksites, courthouses, and neighborhoods, in a state where Latinos are already the plurality and an emerging majority, may have permanently alienated Texas Latinos from the GOP. The lesson of Wilson is that you can’t campaign against a growing population and expect it to forget. The Texas GOP has just spent two years ignoring that, and yesterday they reaped the whirlwind — and who knows if they’re ever going to get Texas Latinos back (not to mention non-racist whites or blacks), without which they are doomed in the state.

Which brings me to the third caveat. Texas is the crux of any GOP Electoral College strategy. It currently carries 40 electoral votes, second only to California. Along with other Democratic locks in the Pacific states and the Boswash Corridor, that’s already more than 80% of the electoral votes the Dems need. Stare at this map for a few minutes and you can see that not being able to rely on Texas in a Presidential contest is an utter nightmare for any GOP strategist. Without Texas there’s no Republican path to 270 short of sweeping the Rust Belt and the Sun Belt simultaneously. Good luck with doing that under anything but the most wildly favorable circumstances.

A durable partisan phase shift in Texas would therefore force the national GOP to reorient. This won’t happen instantly — it usually takes a couple of brutal electoral losses to beat the point into the thick skulls of party leadership — but it will be inexorable. Parties change when the arithmetic compels them, and Texas is so central to the GOP’s national electoral arithmetic that if it really has shifted, it will inevitably compel the whole party to reinvent itself. How hard to press on immigration enforcement, how to talk to Latino voters, whether to compete for the suburbs again: all of it gets reopened if Texas is gone.

Of course none of this happens unless a Democrat carries Texas in 2028. Midterm waves often recede quickly: the brutal mid-term drubbings that the Democrats suffered in the 1994 and 2010 midterms were followed two years later by the chastened Democratic Presidents getting reelected. Off-year electorates are smaller and angrier than presidential ones, and a Republican nominee with a different message on immigration could pull many of these voters back. But if a Democrat does win Texas in 2028, we’re living in a radically new partisan geography, and in that case November 3, 2026 will rightly be remembered as the hinge.

Realignments are usually recognized in retrospect. The first sign is often a single state that stops behaving the way it used to. In 1928 Democrat Al Smith lost to Republican Herbert Hoover in an electoral rout, yet he carried the long-Republican states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Only later did that come to be seen as the first crack through which the New Deal coalition would pour in 1932. Texas may be our Massachusetts.

I remain skeptical that last night in itself heralds a national realignment. But Texas strikes me as the crucial case to watch. If the Democrats have broken through there in a durable way, the whole of U.S. political geography is going to be radically remade over the next couple of electoral cycles.