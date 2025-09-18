The assassination of Charlie Kirk, a man who thrived on provocation and built a formidable following out of grievance politics, risks becoming remembered less as a human tragedy than for the dire politics it catalyzed. In the annals of American political violence there are many episodes that altered the trajectory of the Republic. Some faded into footnotes; others became defining moments. The question now is whether Kirk’s murder will be recalled as a kind of modern-day Harpers Ferry, the raid by John Brown in 1859 that convinced much of the antebellum South that compromise with the North was impossible and that the question of slavery would ultimately be settled by force of arms. That raid, and the way it was received, was not itself the war, but it made war seem inevitable. The worry is that last week’s horrific act, and its reception across a polarized landscape, may serve a similar catalytic function.

Like every historical analogy, this one is of course not perfect. Brown’s raid was an act of terrorism, a conspiratorial attempt to spark a wider slave revolt. The assassination of Kirk was the opposite: a lone actor’s murder of an individual public figure. Yet the effect may rhyme more than the causes. Brown’s raid radicalized Southerners by showing them that militant abolitionists were willing to kill and die for their cause; many thereafter dismissed talk of compromise as hypocrisy or delusion. Kirk’s death, already the subject of furious rhetoric on right-wing channels, may harden the conviction among illiberal populists that they are marked men, and that mainstream liberalism not only despises but ultimately intends to destroy them. The leap from rhetorical alienation to existential threat perceptions is precisely how political violence acquires momentum toward mass killing and even genocide.

The danger lies less in the act itself than in the stories people tell about it. Like all countries, the United States lives by its myths, and its politics are often shaped by narrative more than policy. For those on the populist right, Kirk has long been portrayed as a martyr-in-waiting, a man whose words inflamed because they revealed uncomfortable truths. In death, his canonization is almost assured. But if the perception takes hold that he was cut down not just by a deranged individual but by a climate of liberal contempt, then his murder will be woven into a broader tale of persecution. That is how factions steel themselves for confrontation: by recasting isolated events as proof of systemic malevolence.

History suggests that such inflection points are rare but perilous. Harpers Ferry did not instantly lead to secession, but within 18 months the nation was at war. Each side had long feared the other’s intentions, but Brown’s raid crystallized those fears into certainty. Similarly, many Americans today already believe their opponents are bent on their destruction. Polarization has reached a point where political affiliation doubles as cultural identity, where compromise is represented as surrender. Kirk’s death may accelerate the process by which suspicion hardens into conviction.

Yet history is a warning, not a forecast. The Civil War remains the country’s greatest disaster, a conflict that claimed more American lives than any other, and its scars are still readily visible. Its origins lay not only in a moral disagreement over slavery but also in the collapse of social trust, the inability to imagine coexistence within shared institutions. If Kirk’s assassination is treated as evidence that coexistence is impossible, then the country may again slide toward catastrophe. But preparedness begins with awareness. The recognition that certain acts can catalyze wider conflict provides an opportunity to change course.

What might such a change look like? One answer lies in recalling Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address, delivered in March 1865, when the Civil War was nearly won but the wounds it had inflicted were plain. Lincoln spoke not of triumph but of humility. He acknowledged that both sides “read the same Bible and pray to the same God” and suggested that if war was the price for the nation’s sins, then it must be borne with resolve rather than vengeance. Most memorably, he urged Americans to proceed “with malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right.” That vision of reconciliation after devastation has never been fully realized, but it remains the touchstone for imagining how a divided people might live together again.

The temptation in the wake of Kirk’s death will be to reach for the opposite: to brand one’s adversaries as complicit, to cast blame as broadly as possible, to use the moment as proof that politics is war by other means. Social media, which thrives on terrible simplifications, will amplify this tendency. Politicians will be tempted to outdo one another in their condemnations of “the other side,” for fear of appearing weak. The cycle will feed upon itself, much as it did after Harpers Ferry, when abolitionists hailed Brown as a prophet and Southerners concluded that the North was irredeemably hostile. If that path is taken, the country will move another step closer to unspeakable mass violence.

But an alternative exists. It requires leaders to resist the easy narrative of martyrdom and persecution, and instead to insist on the harder narrative of coexistence. It requires liberals to recognize that illiberal populists, however distasteful, are fellow citizens whose fears cannot be dismissed out of hand. It requires conservatives to resist the urge to sanctify Kirk’s death as proof of liberal malevolence, and instead to treat it as the act of an individual in a society already too permissive of violence. It requires a collective commitment to turn tragedy into a lesson in restraint rather than an excuse for escalation.

I fear that the odds of such restraint are not high. American politics is structured to reward outrage more than moderation. Yet the memory of the Civil War ought to provide a sobering reminder of what lies at the end of the other path. The country does not need to repeat that catastrophe to understand its cost. The lesson of Lincoln’s second inaugural is that charity and humility are virtues precisely because they are so difficult in moments of triumph or despair. To extend them now, before the Republic slides further into authoritarianism and political violence, would be to seize the chance denied to earlier generations.

Whether Americans will do so remains uncertain. The United States has a habit of stumbling toward the necessary lessons only after calamity. Perhaps Kirk’s assassination will be remembered as another step down that path, the moment when polarization hardened into irreconcilability, and then something much, much worse. Or perhaps, with historical memory still intact, it can be recalled as the point at which Americans chose not to repeat the worst of their history. Kirk’s death is not a moment of destiny but one of agency. In the end, the fate of the Republic depends less on what one man did or what was done to him, and more on what millions of citizens now decide to make of it.