The prevailing American economic order is commonly described as “late-stage capitalism” or “neoliberalism,” but these terms are too clinical to capture the visceral reality of the current dysfunction. In fact the United States has devolved into a personalistic kleptocracy with casino capitalist characteristics. It is a system no longer designed to produce public and common prosperity, but to protect incumbency.

I believe that this decay in the legitimacy of the economic system lies at the root cause of our current political toxicity. Some analysts argue that polarization is a cultural or media phenomenon — a product of cable news and social media algorithms.[1] This is a mistake. The poison in our politics is the direct result of a zero-sum economy where survival feels like a winner-take-all gladiatorial contest with asymmetric weaponry. When citizens believe the contest is rigged, they stop viewing their political opponents as neighbors with different opinions and start viewing them as existential threats. The temperature of American politics has not risen by accident; it has been sparked by the friction of a shrinking middle class grinding against a soaring, insulated elite, and fueled by working class rage. We cannot hope to restore civility without first restoring the material conditions that make civic trust possible.

For all the talk of income inequality in the United States, the inequality of wealth is far more extreme.[2] At its heart, the modern American economy functions as a casino where the house odds are rigged by those who inherited the building. The disconnect between financial performance and real economic health is staggering. Since the crest of Global Financial Crisis in March 2009, real economic growth in the United States has averaged 2.1% while productivity has grown by about 1.5% annually. During that same period, however, real median wage earnings grew only 0.5% annually, even as the S&P 500 appreciated by 11.6% annually (or more, depending on how reinvested dividends are counted).[3] What these numbers mean is that nearly all the benefits of economic growth have been captured by capital owners rather than wage earners. It represents the triumph of asset inflation over productive labor, allowing the holders of capital to siphon wealth from the real economy into the financial stratosphere. In this casino, the “chips” — stocks, bonds, real estate — accrue value not because of underlying utility or the value added by their holders, but because of monetary policies and tax structures designed to prop up asset prices at the expense of wage growth. It’s the political spoils of a triumphant asset owner class over those who work for wages.

This financialization has birthed a kleptocracy not in the crude sense of politicians stealing from the treasury (though this is of course now happening too), but in the structural sense of an economic elite rewriting the rules of the game to ensure their continued dominance. It is personalistic because success increasingly depends on who you are — specifically, whose child you are, or who you know who is well-connected to the asset-owning class — rather than what you do. It’s not just that we have drifted toward a patrimonial society where the returns on inherited capital decisively outpace the returns on labor, it’s that this outcome has been the express goal of the asset-owning class and its political lackeys.[4]

When the path to security is not hard work but a trust fund or a social connection, the wider social contract dissolves. We see this in the opaque networks of consultancies and private equity firms that strip-mine productive assets, burdening companies with debt while extracting massive fees, leaving workers and communities to manage the wreckage. This is looting, formalized and legalized.

The result is deep political rage and ultimately fragility. The passive state — hollowed out by decades of anti-government ideology — has become a mere spectator to its own decline. By refusing to shape markets, the government has effectively outsourced the nation’s supply chains and industrial capacity to the lowest bidder, prioritizing short-term corporate efficiency over national resilience and the ability to achieve major missions.[5] The pandemic and geopolitical shocks laid bare the stupidity of this approach. We found ourselves unable to produce basic medical supplies or critical semiconductors, dependent on fragile global chains that snapped under pressure. This was not an accident of nature; it was a policy choice. It was the inevitable outcome of an economy designed for the immediate gratification of the shareholder class rather than the long-term security of the republic.[6]

We are left with a system that creates extreme vulnerability for the many and unassailable fortification for the few. It is an inequality engine that inevitably leads to the establishment of a transgenerational ruling elite, fundamentally incompatible with the egalitarian promise of republican democracy. To continue on this path is to accept that the United States is no longer a land of opportunity, but a closed loop of aristocratic privilege, where the economy represents little more than a mechanism for financial and tech elites to gamble with the nation’s future while insulating themselves from the losses.

Toward a Robust Federal Industrial Policy

The antidote to this systemic decay — and the only path to de-escalating our domestic political cold war — is not a retreat to a mythical laissez-faire past, nor a piecemeal tinkering with welfare transfers. It requires a fundamental paradigm shift: the United States must embrace a robust federal industrial policy. We must move from a passive “referee” state (who happens to rig the game for the home team) to an active “builder” state.

This does not mean central planning in the Soviet style, nor does it mean simply “picking winners” based on political patronage or patrimonialism. Rather, it means the federal government must recover its capacity to shape the economic landscape. While some on the right might deem this a form of leftist statism, this perspective in shared by respectable conservative voices, such as the group around Oren Cass and the American Compass journal, which has had close links with Secretary of State Marco Rubio since his days in the Senate.[7] This shift involves recognizing that markets are not natural phenomena like weather systems; they are gardens that must be designed, tended, and pruned. If we do not design them to produce broad-based prosperity and security, they will be designed by oligarchs to produce concentration and extraction.

A robust industrial policy acknowledges that the government has a duty to “pre-distribute” the fruits of economic growth.[8] Instead of waiting for the market to produce inequality and then trying to fix it with taxes and transfers (a “post-facto” approach that is politically fragile and mathematically insufficient), we must structure the economy so that it produces more equitable outcomes in the first instance. This requires three guiding normative pillars: the creation of economic security for wage-earner families, the aggressive de-concentration of economic power, and the intentional dismantling of dynastic privilege.

Pillar One: Security

The first pillar of this new industrial strategy must be the guarantee of economic security. For too long, “security” has been reduced to a meager safety net — unemployment insurance, food stamps — that catches people only after they have fallen. True security comes from a labor market that offers high wages, stability, and dignity.

This framework argues for using government procurement, R&D spending, and credit policy to drive investment into high-value sectors — green energy, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology — that create good jobs. The CHIPS and Science Act (2022) and the Inflation Reduction Act (2022) were nascent examples of this, proving that when the state signals a direction, private capital follows. But we must go further. We need a “high-care, low-carbon” economy where service sector jobs (like care work) are professionalized and compensated as the essential infrastructure they are.[9]

Furthermore, security requires resilience. The state must actively manage the supply of critical goods — energy, food, medicine, technology — to insulate working families from the shocks of a volatile world. By treating the “real economy” of production and wages as the priority over the paper economy of finance, industrial policy becomes a tool for stability. It creates a floor below which no family can fall, not by handouts, but by ensuring the economy needs their labor and pays for it.

Pillar Two: De-concentration

The second pillar is the systematic de-concentration of economic power. It is insufficient to merely raise wages if the ownership of capital remains the exclusive preserve of a hereditary elite. As long as returns on capital outpace growth, the rich will inevitably pull away from the rest of society, forming a caste apart. To counter this, we must democratize ownership itself — a concept sometimes termed “Mutualism.”[10]

Achieving this goal would entail a two-pronged attack on entrenched advantage. First, we would need to deploy anti-trust law not just to lower consumer prices, but to break the political power of corporate behemoths. The “curse of bigness” allows incumbents to buy potential competitors, stifle innovation, and capture regulators. A structured economy must relentlessly prune these monopolies to allow new growth. The sort of strategy that Lina Khan pioneered while serving as head of the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden points in the right direction.

However, breaking up concentration is not enough; we must also build broad-based assets. We should establish social wealth funds — public investment vehicles that own shares in corporations and intellectual property. As these assets grow (driven by the general-purpose technologies developed often with public research money), the dividends should flow directly to citizens. Imagine a “Citizen’s Share” where every American receives a universal capital endowment at birth, or a yearly dividend from the nation’s collective productivity. The so-called “Trump Accounts” (530A accounts) which were birthed as a bipartisan initiative led by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) offer a promising start.[11] This approach ensures that every child starts with a stake in the economy. It decouples survival from the selling of one’s labor alone, giving people the personal economic security necessary to take risks, innovate, and negotiate fair terms of employment.

Pillar Three: Anti-Incumbency

The third and critical pillar is the implementation of confiscatory estate taxes — specifically, levies approaching 90% on inherited wealth above a generous but finite threshold, such as $5 million.

While this initiative would generate between $250B-$350B a year for the next two decades — more than enough the fund 530A accounts and many other initiatives — the primary purpose of this policy is not revenue generation. The true objective is political and sociological: to prevent the calcification and entrenchment of a permanent aristocracy.[12] In a democratic republic, power cannot be allowed to accumulate indefinitely within bloodlines. When wealth reaches a certain magnitude, it ceases to be merely a store of value and becomes a weapon of political influence, capable of warping legislation, capturing courts, and rewriting the social contract.

Currently, the ultra-wealthy feel no compunction about pursuing business and personal financial strategies that are socially ruinous — ones that degrade the environment, destabilize communities, or erode public health — because their immense fortunes allow them to buy insulation from the consequences. They believe they and their families can retreat to private islands, gated compounds, and concierge medical services while the rest of society deals with the fallout.[13] This moral hazard is toxic.[14]

No one should be so rich that they do not feel they are “in it” with everyone else.[15] A 90% marginal estate tax would fundamentally alter the present plutocratic calculus. It would compel the wealthy to realize that they cannot simply build a fortress for their descendants. It would give them an interest in ensuring that the society their children will inhabit is geared not toward self-protection but instead toward collective institutional stability, public health, and governmental functionality. It would realign their incentives with the common good. Furthermore, this policy would encourage the successful to distribute their resources during their lifetimes toward pro-social goals — philanthropy, innovation, community building — rather than hoarding it for a dynasty they falsely believe can somehow survive and thrive despite societal implosion. It would restore the idea that wealth-generation is a mechanism for collective improvement rather than merely a monument to familial self-insulation.[16]

Republicanism Redux: Why This Vision Can Win

Critics will inevitably brand this agenda as radical or socialist, but such labels misunderstand the American political psyche. In reality, this vision of a mutualist economy has a profound chance of receiving broad political support because it resonates with one of the deepest veins of American political thought: small-r republicanism.

Republicanism, in its classical sense, is not about a political party, but about the idea of liberty as non-domination. It posits that you cannot be free if you are dependent on the arbitrary will of another — be it a king, a slaveholder, or a corporate monopoly. It understands that extreme inequality is not just an economic problem, but a political crisis, because it allows the wealthy to dominate the poor, turning citizens into subjects.[17]

This, ultimately, is the cure for our polarized age. Our politics have become poisonous because we have lost the material basis for a shared reality. When one class lives in an insulated bubble of compound interest while another lives in a precarious state of perpetual anxiety, they cease to be citizens of the same country. They have no shared fate. By deconcentrating power and capping dynastic wealth, we force the fates of the rich and poor back together.

The program outlined here — preventing the rise of a hereditary nobility by checking the power of economic oligarchs, ensuring the independence of the working family through high wages and ownership stakes, and building a state strong enough to secure the common good — is the 21st-century realization of this republican ideal. It appeals to the American sense of fair play not by demanding equality of outcome, but by demanding a game that not be rigged. It validates the anger people feel toward a system where “heads I win, tails you lose” is the motto of the financial elite.

Moreover, the coalition for this transformation is already visible. There is a nascent coalition of support that spans the political spectrum. It includes “National Developmentalists” on the right who want a strong nation capable of out-competing global rivals; “Green Technocrats” in the middle who know the market alone won’t solve the climate crisis; and “Social Democrats” on the left seeking justice and equity.[18] An effective political leader should certainly be able to bring these factions together.

There is also a deep reservoir of support among working-class conservatives who have soured on corporate libertarianism.[19] They recognize that the “free market” destroyed their towns and shipped their jobs away. They are open to a government that protects their producers, their wages, and their families against global capital. By framing this industrial policy as a project of national strength and individual independence — creating a “Republic of Owners” rather than a nation of renters[20] — we can bridge the partisan divide.

We are at a hinge point in history. The old consensus is dead, and the current interregnum of neopatrimonial kleptocracy cannot produce a stable equilibrium. The only viable path forward is to design an economy that works for the people who power it. This is not a utopian dream; it is a practical necessity. It is the only way to restore the material basis of American citizenship, defuse the explosive polarization threatening our union, and save the republic from the rot of oligarchy.

[1] Anne Applebaum, “Regulate social media now. The future of democracy is at stake,” Washington Post (February 1, 2019): https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/global-opinions/regulate-social-media-now-the-future-of-democracy-is-at-stake/2019/02/01/781db48c-2636-11e9-90cd-dedb0c92dc17_story.html

[2] Moritz Kuhn and José-Víctor Ríos-Rull, “Income and Wealth Inequality in the United States: An Update Including the 2022 Wave,” Working Paper No. w33823. National Bureau of Economic Research, 2025.

[3] Data adapted from “The Productivity–Pay Gap,” Economic Policy Institute (September 3, 2025): https://www.epi.org/productivity-pay-gap/.

[4] Thomas Piketty, Capital in the Twenty-First Century (Harvard University Press, 2014)

[5] Mariana Mazzucato, The Entrepreneurial State: Debunking Public vs. Private Sector Myths (PublicAffairs, 2013); Réka Juhász, Nathan Lane, and Dani Rodrik, “The new economics of industrial policy,” Annual Review of Economics 16.1 (2024): 213-242.

[6] Rana Foroohar, Homecoming: The Path to Propelling a Whole New Era of Domestic Manufacturing (Crown, 2022).

[7] John B. Judis, “Is There a New Left Stirring Within The New Right?” The Liberal Patriot (October 23, 2023):

.

[8] Nicolas Berggruen, “Universal basic capital would create a fair AI economy,” FT (October 31, 2025): https://www.ft.com/content/9b93e02a-c693-4070-9094-a2f532dfa929; and Jun Ikematsu, “Predistribution: The Architecture of a Fair AI Economy, Medium (November 1, 2025): https://medium.com/@jun.ikematsu/predistribution-the-architecture-of-a-fair-ai-economy-f11d0a63d1c8.

[9] Felicia Wong, et al., “Sea Change: How a New Economics Went Mainstream,” Roosevelt Institute (November 16, 2023): https://rooseveltinstitute.org/publications/sea-change/.

[10] Yakov Feygin & Nils Gilman, “The Mutualist Economy: A New Deal for Ownership,” Berggruen Institute (April 23, 2020): https://berggruen.org/news/the-mutualist-economy-a-new-deal-for-ownership.

[11] Hannah Grabenstein, “What experts think about the $1,000 ‘Trump accounts’ for babies,” PBS (July 8, 2025): https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/what-experts-think-about-the-1000-trump-accounts-for-babies

[12] Lily L. Batchelder, “What should society expect from heirs: The case for a comprehensive inheritance tax,” Tax Law Review 63 (2009): 1-111.

[13] Nelson Schwartz, The Velvet Rope Economy (Anchor, 2021).

[14] Nils Gilman, “The Twin Insurgency,” The American Interest (June 15, 2014): https://www.the-american-interest.com/2014/06/15/the-twin-insurgency/.

[15] Robert Reich, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It (Vintage, 2020).

[16] Jens Beckert, “Durable wealth: Institutions, mechanisms, and practices of wealth perpetuation,” Annual Review of Sociology 48.1 (2022): 233-255.

[17] Philip Pettit, Republicanism: A theory of freedom and government (Oxford University Press, 1997); Debra Satz and Stuart White, “What is wrong with inequality?” Oxford Open Economics 3.Supplement_1 (2024): i4-i17.

[18] Yakov Feygin and Nils Gilman, “The Designer Economy,” Noema Magazine (January 19, 2023): https://www.noemamag.com/the-designer-economy/.

[19] Melinda Cooper, “Family Capitalism and the Small Business Insurrection,” Dissent (Winter 2022): https://dissentmagazine.org/article/family-capitalism-and-the-small-business-insurrection/.

[20] Thad Williamson, “Realizing property‐owning democracy: a 20‐year strategy to create an egalitarian distribution of assets in the United States,” in Property‐Owning Democracy: Rawls and Beyond (2012): 223-248; Alan Thomas, “Property-Owning Democracy,” The Routledge Handbook of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (Routledge, 2022): 289-299.