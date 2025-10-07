For years, discussions about artificial intelligence and politics have been trapped between two grand narratives — one utopian, one dystopian. In the optimistic story, AI will deliver cornucopian abundance, dissolving scarcity and the conflicts it breeds. In the grim version, it will deepen inequality, flood the infosphere with deepfakes, and rob citizens of agency. Both fantasies distract from a harder, more useful question: if AI is here to stay, how might it actually make democracy better?

That is the approach of the RAND Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition, founded in 2001, and its new project on Enhancing Democracy with AI. Instead of prophesying either utopia or doom, the Pardee group takes AI as a given and asks a pragmatic question: how can democratic systems use this emerging technology to become more adaptive, participatory, and resilient?

The answer, the Pardee group argues, lies in a method known as Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty (DMDU). Rather than predicting the future and optimizing for a single best scenario, DMDU teaches policymakers to design adaptive strategies that perform acceptably across many possible futures. It replaces the illusion of control with the discipline of learning.

The prediction addiction

Modern politics is hooked on prediction. Economists, strategists, and bureaucrats have long tried to forecast the future to justify present choices. AI turbocharges that impulse, offering more data and sharper models—and a seductive illusion of certainty. The Pardee team calls this “prediction addiction”: the belief that better algorithms can finally make the future knowable, and therefore controllable. (Indeed, some of the most well known people working in the futures field operate under the mistaken opinion that only point predictions have real value when thinking about the future.)

But the world, as the Pardee team points out, doesn’t work that way. The deeper the uncertainty, the less reliable single-point forecasts become. DMDU begins instead from a position of deep epistemic humility: there are simply some things we cannot know with statistical accuracy about the future — but which we nonetheless have a great need to think about deeply and carefully.. It treats uncertainty as a design constraint rather than a flaw. DMDU’s techniques — robust decision-making, scenario discovery, adaptive planning — help policymakers explore multiple possible futures, test strategies against them, and choose those that remain viable even when assumptions fail.

Just as importantly for the purposes of this discussion of AI and democracy, DMDU insists that democratic problem-solving must include participatory engagement. Instead of privileging expert consensus, it structures open deliberation among citizens, officials, and researchers. The goal is to find “robust compromise”: policies acceptable across divergent worldviews — precisely what I was calling for in the close of yesterday’s depressing post.

This methodological humility has political value. In an age when both populism and technocracy too often traffic in meretricious certainties, DMDU offers a way to restore public trust: by acknowledging what we don’t know, and by building institutions designed to learn.

From oracle to facilitator

Most public discussion of AI’s political effects dwells on its dangers: deepfakes, surveillance, disinformation, bias. Those risks are real, and RAND does not deny them. Yet the more novel part of its argument is that AI can also enhance democratic practice, if deployed as a facilitator of human deliberation rather than a substitute for it.

Imagine a citizens’ assembly on climate adaptation spread across continents. Traditional facilitation would require hundreds of moderators and analysts to summarize divergent views into coherent recommendations. By contrast, an AI-assisted system could automatically cluster comments into themes, flag emerging consensus, and draft balanced summaries in real time. The goal is not to speak for citizens but to make large-scale listening possible.

The Pardee group references prototypes such as the Habermas Machine, developed by Google DeepMind, which uses language models to mediate discussion by suggesting neutral paraphrases that increase mutual understanding. In experiments, groups mediated by the machine achieved higher levels of agreement than those relying on human moderation alone.

Projects such as “America in One Room,” developed by Stanford’s Digital Democracy Lab, show how algorithmic moderation can scale deliberation without sacrificing civility. Taiwan’s digital-democracy platform vTaiwan, powered by Pol.is, uses machine learning to map clusters of opinion and highlight unexpected areas of consensus. This same platform has recently been imported to California to power the Engaged California initiative, which aims to bring many more Californians into the deliberative process. These tools turn the chaos and toxicity of online social media debates into something policymakers can use to see where real people actually agree. It’s key tool for defeating the info-terrorism of bots and extremists.

In each case, the AI isn’t a decision-maker, but rather serves as the logistical backbone of deliberation. It automates the mechanics of listening: summarizing, clustering, translating, moderating. Freed from those tasks, humans can focus on reasoning and compromise. Technology, properly harnessed, can widen participation and deepen understanding rather than flatten them. AI offers, in short, a way to move democratic participation beyond the limits of the quadrennial ballot box.

To be sure, there are important limits. The Pardee group rightly warns against turning AI from facilitator to proxy — from a helper that supports human judgment into a stand-in that replaces it. The notion of “AI citizens” voting or answering surveys on our behalf may sound efficient, but it hollows out the meaning of representation. Democracy depends not just on accurate data about preferences but on the act of expressing them. Authenticity matters.

The line between facilitation and substitution is thin, and crossing it risks reducing civic life to computation. Governance architectures must therefore preserve the integrity of human-centric civics, ensuring that algorithms support participation rather than simulate it. Eventually, they should also be designed to include the voices of non-human others.

Building adaptive governance

Even when kept in its proper place, AI can enhance democracy indirectly by strengthening the analytic machinery that supports the implementation of democratic decisions. DMDU methods rely on exploring vast scenario spaces and testing how strategies perform under varied assumptions. Machine learning can accelerate that process, generating and evaluating models far faster than human analysts.

The Pardee group highlights frameworks such as Many-Objective Robust Decision Making, which uses AI to identify strategies that perform well across multiple goals — economic, social, environmental — under a range of uncertain futures. Such tools could help cities design climate-resilient infrastructure or health agencies prepare for pandemics whose contours are unknowable in advance. By enabling policymakers to think in ensembles rather than single predictions, AI becomes a tool for humility, not hubris.

The Pardee program also urges governments to move beyond fragmented pilot projects toward a coherent public AI infrastructure. Around the world, municipalities and agencies are experimenting with chatbots, predictive analytics, and digital-engagement portals, yet most efforts remain isolated. An adaptive governance framework grounded in DMDU could connect these experiments, enabling continuous learning and adjustment.

Crucially, adaptive governance requires policies that learn. Rather than issuing fixed rules, regulators should specify how policies will be monitored, evaluated, and revised as technology evolves. In this decision architecture, feedback loops replace forecasts. Rules are designed to update themselves. Achieving this will require a radical shift in administrative culture — one that treats governance as a living system rather than a set of rigid protocols.

Before I get accused again of being a heedless techno-optimist, let me reemphasize that AI does present significant political dangers. AI systems replicate social biases present in their training data, often amplifying them. They are weaponized by bad actors for voter suppression or psychological manipulation. As has been endlessly lamented, media platforms have commercial incentives to seek engagement, and the market for instant outrage is deeper than the one for calm reflection. But one thing I appreciate about the Pardee group’s approach is that it is procedural rather than moral: build transparency and stress-testing into design.

Transparency rules such as mandatory disclosure when political content is AI-generated aren’t merely symbolic gestures. They offer safeguards for authentic representation, ensuring that civic communication remains recognizably human.

Evenings made easier

If democracy under deep uncertainty needs new tools, it also needs new habits. DMDU isn’t so just a method but a mindset: humility over certainty, adaptability over prediction, participation over decree. Way back in 2003, when the Pardee group first launched, it labeled its vision of humans and machines exploring complex futures together a “prosthesis for the imagination.”

Seen this way, AI’s promise is less about automating governance than about scaling deliberation. For centuries, one of democracy’s great limitation has been the time demands it puts on citizens. As Oscar Wilde famously remarked of socialism, “the problem is that it takes too many evenings.” The same could be said of civic participation. Town-hall meetings, citizens’ juries and assemblies, participatory budgeting — all noble, all exhausting. But they are the essence of authentic democracy, understood as meaningful citizen participation in political decision-making.

The promise of AI in the democracy space is precisely what it is in other domains: that it can dramatically lower barriers to entry. Systems that summarize, translate, cluster, and visualize citizen input make deliberation faster and more inclusive. What once required dozens of evenings might now take one. A global citizens’ assembly could deliberate asynchronously, with AI translators ensuring inclusion and AI moderators maintaining civility and coherence. Policymakers could explore simulated scenarios distilled from thousands of submissions. The logistics of listening — the part that consumes all those evenings — can be automated without automating the will of the people.

This is the optimism I took away from the Pardee group’s reading list. The participants don’t deny that some of the ways AI is being deployed indeed pose a threat to democracy, in some cases a dire one. But it accepts that despite these threats, abstention is impossible. The question isn’t whether AI will shape political life, but how. And this depends on whether we deploy it for good.

Between the fatalism of dystopia and the complacency of utopia lies a more demanding path: learning to steer technology adaptively, ethically, and democratically. That means building systems that learn, institutions that listen, and citizens who deliberate with machine assistance but remain unmistakably human. If democracy survives the algorithmic age, it will be because it rediscovered the virtue of many evenings — made bearable, at last, by a little artificial intelligence.