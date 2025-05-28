Two weeks ago I published a piece in the Los Angeles Review of Books that offers, in the form of a review of Mat Burrows and Josef Braml’s new book, my best present assessment of the fundamental break that Trump’s second term represents from the America’s postwar geopolitical strategy and order.

Beyond a review of the book (tl:dr: I wasn’t impressed), the general argument (lightly edited, with two key sections italicized) is here:

To speak directly to what Trump is and is not… one must begin, first, by recognizing Trumpism not merely as a temporary policy deviation but a fundamental, permanent repudiation of the entire postwar liberal project, domestically and internationally. Domestically, Trump harnessed and amplified a deep-seated populist revolt against decades of neoliberal and internationalist consensus. This consensus produced soaring inequality, hollowed out the US’s industrial base, and fostered a widespread sense that access to the American dream was rigged or out of reach for vast swaths of Americans. Trump’s feral genius lay in recognizing this widespread disillusionment and in appealing directly to those feeling left behind by globalization, whose plight they believed was ignored or mocked by “coastal elites.” His crude rhetoric and institutional vandalism appear to resonate with his political base because it channels their resentment toward a political and economic system they view as corrupt and unresponsive, and thus worthy only of being razed. As Nick Cohen has argued, “Trump’s true enemy isn’t China or Russia but liberal democracy.” While Burrows and Braml acknowledge Trump’s appeal to the disaffected, they frame it largely as skillful exploitation—when, in fact, it reflects a legitimate crisis of the liberal democratic model itself. Second, it’s crucial to understand that despite its “America First” self-advertisement, Trump’s MAGA movement isn’t “nationalist” in the traditional understanding of the word. Much of its agenda transparently harms most US residents’ material interests: tariffs raise prices, slashed government services degrade the quality of life, and alienated allies make the world more dangerous. Rather, MAGA must be understood as the epicenter of a transnational far-right anti-liberalism that rejects the “Western values” Burrows and Braml presume do and should define statecraft on both sides of the Atlantic. The MAGA-fied GOP is deeply illiberal: it sees the other half of the country as an existential threat serious enough to warrant suspending habeas corpus and the rule of law, and even voting to prevent their return to power. It follows naturally that when the Trump administration looks abroad, it does not view the nation’s “traditional allies” as unitary actors. Instead, it sees them as countries riven by the same sort of factional politics as the United States: feckless multiculturalists versus manly reactionaries. This global movement sees its primary enemies in liberalism and progressivism wherever they appear, and allies not in countries with long-standing shared interests but in kindred political factions elsewhere, such as France’s National Rally or Hungary’s Fidesz. This is why the Trump administration makes no bones about injecting itself into these countries’ politics by explicitly supporting far-right parties, including Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD). What bonds these far-right parties is a reactionary hatred of liberalism and modernity. It is a counterglobalism of the Right. Third, this movement is in no way “conservative”; it is reactionary and revisionist. Just as FDR’s statist liberalism bore little resemblance to pre-1930s laissez-faire liberalism, so are Trump’s destructive ambitions radically different from the commitment to institutional continuity and stability that is usually a cornerstone of conservatism. The Blob reacts with horror at Trump’s decapitation strike against long-standing liberal foreign policy institutions (USAID, Voice of America, Wilson Center, etc.), wondering how Washington will eventually restore the interests and commitments those institutions represent. But Trump isn’t incrementally shifting consensus within the liberal internationalist foreign policy elite; he aims to tear out the old elite root and branch, and to replace it with an entirely different group of illiberal elites. For Trump, destroying these institutions ensures that the old liberal international order can never be reinstated, regardless of who eventually occupies the White House. He is succeeding. Finally, it is also crucial to understand that Trump is far less animated by ideas or ideology than he is by interests and instincts. This explains both the on-again-off-again policy choices and why the playbook Trump has followed for his entire career is to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt. He knows that almost everybody else craves stability, clarity, and marginal change around the status quo. He knows that if he creates absolute chaos, it will be more uncomfortable and painful for everyone else than it is for him. And he knows that those people will pay an exorbitant price to restore even a modicum of coherence. It’s the most ruthless bargaining tactic available, and while it would be accurate to call it irresponsible and stupid from the point of view of traditional policymaking goals, it works according to its own axioms. And so he arbitrages that game again and again. Only by grasping these fundamental truths about Trumpism’s political commitments can we accurately perceive that the geopolitical break he represents is far more severe than simply a “more transactional” foreign policy style. It’s not just that Trump threatens to incrementally lessen American contributions to international institutions or the provisioning of “public goods for everyone’s benefit,” as Burrows and Braml sententiously put it. For Trump, the very idea of “the public good” is namby-pamby liberal claptrap that serves as an excuse for giving stuff away for free. His hostility toward alliances like NATO, questioning of security commitments, and preference for bilateral deals over multilateral frameworks aren’t simply about adjusting burdens or renegotiating terms; they signify a fundamentally new value proposition for the United States’ global leadership. No deal will be honored unless Trump perceives immediate value. Ultimately, Trump sees the world as a global ghetto made up of freeloading “shithole” countries—and as its slumlord, he’ll be damned if he’s not going to collect the rent.

I would add here on Substack a small historiographical addition: there will be some who claim that Trumpist foreign policy in fact does NOT represent that much of a break from the 1945-2024 period. I have seen two versions of this argument, one from the left and the other from the right.

From the left the argument is that the United States has often supported rightwing political factions in other countries, and in fact has made often far more forceful interventions in that regard that simply celebrating a political party. Here the examples are support for rightwing coups and insurgencies throughout the Global South, from Indonesia in the 1960s to Chile in the 1970s and Nicaragua in the 1980s. This criticism is of course true, but two things make those interventions different from what Trump is doing now: first, these interventions were not into the domestic politics of long-standing major-power allies, but rather into countries of the Global South. Second, in each case these were interventions to prevent a far-left government from taking or exercising power, not to try to combat liberals. (This point would also account for interventions into Italian or Greek politics to prevent communists from taking power after the war.) Today the interventions are against countries led by factions that MAGA consider hostile to their revanchist, reactionary, and revisionist “civilizational” agenda — e.g. liberal regimes. This Trumpist justification of interferences into European allies politics is laid out explicitly here by Samuel Samson, Trump’s Senior Advisor for the Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

There is also a some pretzel-like argument from right about how Trump isn’t that much of a break from the old “liberal international order” since the latter, according to a certain realist logic, never actually existed except as a form of smug moralism from a certain sort of bien-pensant globalist. As Niall Ferguson put it in a recent interview with Nathan Gardels:

I am always reminded when people talk about the liberal international order of what Voltaire said about the Holy Roman Empire: it was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire. And the same is true of the liberal international order. It was never very liberal, very international, or very orderly. It’s actually an illusion that such a thing ever existed after 1945. The real structure of power in the world was not the United Nations presiding over a liberal international order. There was a Cold War in which two empires, an American and a Soviet, struggled for power, and the United States at no point ceased to exercise power in the classical sense.

The logic here is that Trumpism cannot represent a break from the old order because that order never in fact existed. (Something along these lines in fact seems to have been Braml’s position in much of his writing that he has done separately from Burrows.) But this is patently absurd. Even if one believes, as many on the center-right in Europe do, that U.S. protectionism and hostility to allies’ interests was already in high gear under Biden — via the industrial policy investments provided under the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the failure to restore the WTO process — it is foolhardy not to recognize that dramatic difference between the policies enacted under Biden — which involved investments (which the Europeans should also be making) in order to facilitate the fastest possible energy transition (a global public good) — and those being presently enacted by the Trump regime, which are not only orders of magnitude more disruptive to long-standing value chains but which are also being pursued within an explicit zero-sum logic that also involves directly promoting the most illiberal elements within longtime allies. Ferguson studiously avoids considering that no previous U.S. government, Democrat or Republican, would have dreamed of explicitly supporting the National Rally in France or the AfD in Germany.

Historians have a déformation professionalle that inclines them to prefer to emphasize continuities over breaks — in any interdisciplinary conversation, you can always rely on some historian to pipe up and say, “well, this all began much longer ago than the rest of you seem to be assuming” — but in the present juncture such a posture is both pettifogging and blinding. The reality is, as I said earlier this winter, “We stand at the cusp of a reordering moment in international relations as significant as 1989, 1945, or 1919—a generational event” and to confront this new era’s challenges properly, we must above all begin with a clear assessment of what makes it different from the recent past. My characterization above may or may not get it right, but at least I’m not in denial about the fact that something radical has changed.