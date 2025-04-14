Small Precautions

March 2025

MAGA Détournement
A intellectual technique developed by Marxist pranksters in the 1960s is now part of the programming strategy of the right
  
Nils Gilman
3
A Planetary Geopolitical Realignment?
Could the next international order be characterized by a struggle between a nascent DC-Moscow Petrostate Axis, arrayed against a Beijing-Brussels Green…
  
Nils Gilman
4
A failure of imagination
Americans cannot see what is happening because the historical stereotypes they got in school are blocking their perpetual apparatus
  
Nils Gilman
7
The MAGA assault on US universities has begun in earnest
And it appears that the universities are going to passively surrender
  
Nils Gilman
2
How Did Academia Not See It Coming
Because to see it coming would have required a direct confrontation several decades ago along the central ideological dividing line within academia
  
Nils Gilman
62

February 2025

"Is this end of American Democracy?"
No. But it does mean American democracy is turning into something, um... "darker."
  
Nils Gilman
5
Sanguinary excitements
If you are a mental child, ardent for some desperate glory, you may be excited about what is coming down the pike. But I advise preparing for results…
  
Nils Gilman
6
Shock therapy comes home to roost
Another historical analogy to help understand the present moment.
  
Nils Gilman
How Will Trump Handle "Judicial Obstruction"?
Four possible scenarios
  
Nils Gilman
3
The Schwartz Window, Revisited
Eight years on, it's clearer now which direction history has turned...
  
Nils Gilman
11
