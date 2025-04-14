Small Precautions
The Planetary Politics of Everyday Life
Forging an effective ecological transition requires improving people's daily lives
Apr 14
•
Nils Gilman
6
MAGA's Wounded Masculinity
The Cult of Trump is rooted in fascism's gender anxieties
Apr 6
•
Nils Gilman
45
9
March 2025
MAGA Détournement
A intellectual technique developed by Marxist pranksters in the 1960s is now part of the programming strategy of the right
Mar 30
•
Nils Gilman
9
3
A Planetary Geopolitical Realignment?
Could the next international order be characterized by a struggle between a nascent DC-Moscow Petrostate Axis, arrayed against a Beijing-Brussels Green…
Mar 19
•
Nils Gilman
24
4
A failure of imagination
Americans cannot see what is happening because the historical stereotypes they got in school are blocking their perpetual apparatus
Mar 17
•
Nils Gilman
31
7
The MAGA assault on US universities has begun in earnest
And it appears that the universities are going to passively surrender
Mar 16
•
Nils Gilman
29
2
How Did Academia Not See It Coming
Because to see it coming would have required a direct confrontation several decades ago along the central ideological dividing line within academia
Mar 7
•
Nils Gilman
190
62
February 2025
"Is this end of American Democracy?"
No. But it does mean American democracy is turning into something, um... "darker."
Feb 27
•
Nils Gilman
30
5
Sanguinary excitements
If you are a mental child, ardent for some desperate glory, you may be excited about what is coming down the pike. But I advise preparing for results…
Feb 24
•
Nils Gilman
15
6
Shock therapy comes home to roost
Another historical analogy to help understand the present moment.
Feb 20
•
Nils Gilman
25
How Will Trump Handle "Judicial Obstruction"?
Four possible scenarios
Feb 17
•
Nils Gilman
11
3
The Schwartz Window, Revisited
Eight years on, it's clearer now which direction history has turned...
Feb 16
•
Nils Gilman
34
11
